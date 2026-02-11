Man United likely to offer new contract to defensive leader of the team

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Harry Maguire’s future at Manchester United appears to be heading toward a positive resolution, with fresh reports suggesting the England international is increasingly close to signing a new deal at Old Trafford.

According to the Daily Mail, discussions over an extension are progressing, with optimism growing that the defender will commit his long-term future to the club.

Maguire’s current contract is due to expire at the end of the season, a situation that had sparked speculation about a possible departure.

However, his resurgence under interim manager Michael Carrick has shifted the narrative considerably.

Since Carrick stepped into the role, Maguire has re-established himself as a key component in United’s defensive setup, offering leadership and stability during a transitional period for the club.

Maguire has had a season of quiet consistency

Despite dealing with intermittent injury setbacks, Maguire has featured in 13 Premier League matches this campaign, delivering performances that have reminded supporters of his value.

His aerial dominance, positional awareness, and ability to organise the back line have been particularly important as United navigated defensive absences and tactical adjustments.

The 32-year-old, who joined from Leicester City in a then-world-record deal for a defender, has endured scrutiny in recent seasons.

Yet this year has seen a noticeable return to form, with several influential displays helping the Red Devils grind out important results.

Carrick’s tactical approach, which places greater emphasis on structure and defensive compactness, appears to have suited Maguire’s strengths.

Man United want continuity in the team

For Man United, retaining Maguire would provide valuable continuity at the back.

While the club are expected to assess defensive reinforcements in the summer, experienced leadership remains a crucial asset, particularly with younger defenders still developing within the squad.

Maguire’s international pedigree, including his role with the England national team, further reinforces his importance in the dressing room.

Allowing a senior player to leave on a free transfer would represent a missed opportunity to preserve squad depth and stability, especially given the uncertainty of the transfer market.

