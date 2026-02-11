Benjamin Sesko celebrates with Bruno Fernandes (Photo by James Fearn, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko has earned big praise from interim manager Michael Carrick after scoring a superbly-taken equaliser against West Ham.

The Slovenia international hasn’t always been that convincing in his first season for Man Utd, but he showed his quality with a sublime finish to snatch a late draw yesterday evening.

Watch below for a great angle of Sesko’s finish, which earned praise from Carrick when he spoke about it after the game…

? THIS angle of Benjamin Sesko's goal last night! ?? pic.twitter.com/RxO53eCgKV — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) February 11, 2026

Michael Carrick on Benjamin Sesko’s goal

“It’s an unbelievable finish, with that angle and to generate that power. It’s some goal from him,” Carrick said, as quoted by the Metro.

“He’s capable of that, Ben. He’s done it over time, it’s not like he’s just burst onto the scene. He’s been doing it and proven he can score goals.

“He’s been doing it in training for us as well so it’s not surprising to be honest. It’s what he’s does, it’s what he’s good at.

“The last goal would have done him the world of good and tonight is another important goal and a big moment for him and us.”

Benjamin Sesko’s first season at Man United so far

Sesko looked a huge prospect during his time at former club RB Leipzig, scoring 39 goals in 87 appearances across two seasons.

The 22-year-old has been a little slower to get going at Old Trafford, but he’s now on seven goals in 23 appearances.

That includes a run of five goals in his last six games, with Sesko producing the goods to help MUFC improve their form in general.

Even if United fans will expect more in the years to come, this isn’t the worst start by Sesko, who is still young and developing as a player, as well as adapting to playing in a new league.