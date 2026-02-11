Newcastle told star man could leave alongside Tonali

Newcastle United have been given a warning by former Arsenal player-turned-pundit Martin Keown regarding the futures of Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes.

There’s mounting speculation at the moment that Tonali could be on his way out of St James’ Park in the summer following interest from Arsenal and other clubs.

It seems Keown thinks this could spark other departures for Newcastle, as he named Guimaraes as another big name who could leave if Tonali ends up being sold.

The Brazil international has been linked with big clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, Barcelona and PSG in recent times, though he’s ended up staying at Newcastle so far.

Still, with Alexander Isak leaving last summer and Tonali’s future now in doubt, it could be a bit of a worry that NUFC will struggle to persuade Guimaraes to commit to the project for much longer.

Newcastle given Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali transfer warning

Speaking on talkSPORT about the Tonali situation, Keown named Guimaraes as a possible name to watch as well.

“You do have to have sympathy with Eddie [Howe] and the supporters because one by one they cherry-pick these players. Isak was obviously the player last year, we all know Tonali, Bruno will be the next one,” Keown said.

“You need to do well, secure Champions League football otherwise, one by one you lose these players and it’s only going to cost more money to bring the next generation in.”

Guimaraes surely wouldn’t be short of suitors if he were to move this summer, but it will also be interesting to see if clubs prioritise him or Tonali if they are both on the market at the same time.

