The grandson-in-law of Joe Lewis, Nick Beucher, played a key role in Tottenham’s decision to sack Thomas Frank, according to a new report from GiveMeSport.

While the official announcement came from the club’s board, details have emerged suggesting that the ownership family was intimately involved in the call to terminate the Dane’s contract.

The sacking comes as Spurs sit in 16th place, just five points above the relegation zone, following a damaging home defeat to Newcastle United.

A reluctant decision pushed by Nick Beucher

As per the report, the parting ways with Frank was initially a ‘reluctant decision’ for the club’s hierarchy.

The move was taken following a formal recommendation from CEO Vinai Venkatesham and Sporting Director Johan Lange to the board.

However, the report reveals that Nick Beucher, the co-chief executive of the Tavistock Group and Joe Lewis’ grandson-in-law, played a key role in the decision.

His involvement signals a shift in influence at the very top of the club in the post Daniel Levy era.

Who is Nick Beucher: The man with growing influence at Tottenham

Nick Beucher is rapidly becoming a significant, albeit quiet, power broker at Tottenham Hotspur.

Although he does not officially sit on the Spurs board, he has become an “important and active voice” in the running of the football club following the departure of long-time chairman Daniel Levy over the summer.

As a high-ranking executive at Tavistock, the investment vehicle through which the Lewis family controls the club, Beucher acts as a direct link between the club’s operations and its ultimate owners.

The report notes that his view “carries weight” with the Spurs board, effectively filling the vacuum of authority left by Levy.

His active participation in the Frank sacking suggests he could also be playing a role in deciding who the next manager would be.

The sack was inevitable for Thomas Frank

Despite the reluctance mentioned in the report, the sack was ultimately inevitable for Thomas Frank.

The combination of plummeting results, a fractured relationship with senior players like Cristian Romero, and a disconnect with the fan base made his position untenable.

With the threat of relegation becoming a genuine concern rather than a distant worry, it became a question of when and not if the axe would fall.