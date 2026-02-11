New twist regarding €80m Chelsea & Man Utd transfer target's future despite previous agreement

Nico Paz in action for Como against Napoli (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

There has reportedly been a fresh twist regarding the future of Como playmaker Nico Paz, who has been on the radar of clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester United.

The 21-year-old has impressed during his time in Serie A, establishing himself as one of the top attacking midfield players in Europe.

We’ve previously been informed about Chelsea eyeing up the €80m-rated Paz as a transfer target for their long-term project, while Man United have also been impressed after scouting him.

Still, Fabrizio Romano claimed that Paz had already said yes to going back to his former club Real Madrid, as per the X post below…

?? Real Madrid are planning to bring back Nico Páz as their first signing for 2026 as revealed months ago. Understand the buy back clause is NOT valid in January and Como want to keep him until summer. The plan is to make the deal happen in June 2026. Nico already said YES. pic.twitter.com/zRo3sesmia — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 25, 2025

As noted by Romano, Real had a buy-back clause, and it seems their plan is to trigger that option to bring the Argentine back to the Bernabeu.

Nico Paz could still be sold by Real Madrid

Still, it seems Fichajes now report that Paz’s return to Madrid doesn’t automatically mean he’ll be heading back there to be a first-team regular.

Instead, it could be that the Spanish giants are simply planning to use their option to re-sign Paz on the cheap before then selling him on again to secure a big profit.

The Fichajes report also suggests there’s strong Premier League interest in Paz, so it could be that the likes of Chelsea and United are on alert for this major potential boost.

How Nico Paz could strengthen Man United and Chelsea

Paz looks like he has a big future in the game, and he could surely strengthen United straight away, giving them someone who could eventually also be a perfect long-term successor to Bruno Fernandes.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could probably also do with other young talents coming in after mixed success so far from recent signings like Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens.

It will be interesting to see if Paz ends up favouring United or Chelsea if those are his two main options, and it could well hinge on which one, if either of them, can finish in the top four this season.