Thomas Frank has been sacked by Tottenham (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Thomas Frank was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur earlier today after a disastrous run of results.

The North London club are currently close to the relegation zone, and they have picked up just two wins in the league since the start of November. The performances have been quite poor as well, and it is no surprise that the club hierarchy has decided to pull the trigger. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in a quality replacement for Frank.

There is no doubt that Tottenham have quality players at their disposal, and they need a manager who can bring out the best in them. Frank has clearly failed to deliver, and Tottenham needed to make a change in order to get their season back on track.

Meanwhile, popular pundit Chris Sutton believes that Frank was let down by his players. He pointed out the red card for Cristian Romero against Manchester United, which cost the team dearly. Sutton believes it was a stupid thing to do and the final nail in the coffin for Frank at Tottenham.

Tottenham missed him against Newcastle United in the last league game, and their mediocre defensive performance resulted in a home defeat.

Romero stupidly getting sent off when his manager really needed him sums up why it wasn’t meant to be for Thomas Frank at Spurs. I feel really sorry for him. The problems at Spurs run far deeper. Nobody knows what Spurs identity is anymore… — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 11, 2026

There is no doubt that the manager needed his best defender on the night, and Romero’s aggression ultimately cost the team. The South American defender has been sent off multiple times in his Tottenham career, and he will need to curb his aggression going forward to be more useful to the team. The defender will be suspended for four matches, and his absence will be costly for the team.

As for Frank, he will be thoroughly disappointed with the way the season has panned out. It remains to be seen whether he can return to management quickly with a competitive club.

Tottenham will be desperate to bounce back strongly and finish in a respectable position now.