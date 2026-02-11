Real Madrid ready to compete with Liverpool & Chelsea for Premier League attacker

(Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Bournemouth’s rapid rise in the Premier League has been fuelled in part by the emergence of teenage forward Eli Junior Kroupi, and Europe’s elite are now beginning to take serious notice.

According to reports from The Sun, heavyweights including Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Chelsea are all monitoring the 19-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window.

Kroupi’s impact in England has been swift and impressive. After joining Bournemouth from FC Lorient last year, he has adapted seamlessly to the pace and physicality of the Premier League.

Eight goals in 20 league appearances show both his natural finishing ability and his composure in high-pressure situations, qualities rarely seen in a player of his age.

Bournemouth are getting ready for bid for Junior Kroupi

Bournemouth are reportedly preparing themselves for serious bids, with figures in the region of £80 million being mentioned as the level required to open negotiations.

Such a valuation reflects not only Kroupi’s current output but also his enormous developmental upside.

In today’s inflated transfer market, young forwards with proven top-flight pedigree command premium fees, particularly when tied to long-term contracts.

Real Madrid have habit of identifying young attacking talent and getting them before other top clubs.

They have done the same with the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Endrick in the recent past.

Real Madrid to battle with Liverpool & Chelsea

Beyond his goal tally, Kroupi’s versatility makes him particularly attractive. Comfortable playing centrally or drifting into wide areas, he is technically sound and can offer pace up front.

Bournemouth, however, hold a strong negotiating position. The club’s recruitment model has previously demonstrated patience and financial discipline, meaning they are unlikely to sanction a sale unless their valuation is met.

With Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Chelsea circling, the summer transfer window could prove decisive.

