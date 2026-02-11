Chelsea ready to include star player in a deal to sign Atletico Madrid's Álvarez

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly considering an ambitious approach in their pursuit of Atlético Madrid forward Julián Álvarez, with Spanish outlet Fichajes claiming the Blues could contemplate including Marc Cucurella as part of a player-plus-cash deal.



The West London club are said to be among the most proactive suitors for Álvarez, who remains one of the most highly rated attacking talents in European football.

The Argentine international, a World Cup winner, has built a reputation for his clinical finishing and consistency, qualities that have made him a coveted asset in the transfer market.

Marc Cucurella addition could give Chelsea the lead

Cucurella’s potential involvement would represent a significant talking point.

The Spanish full-back initially struggled to meet expectations at Chelsea.

However, over the past 18 months, the 27-year-old has staged an impressive resurgence.

He has become a reliable figure on the left flank, combining defensive solidity with attacking support, and is widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s most consistent full-backs.

Atlético Madrid’s long-standing admiration for Cucurella could play a role in the possible swap deal.

Diego Simeone’s side have monitored him for several seasons, and his tactical discipline could suit Atlético’s system.

Including him in negotiations could give Chelsea leverage in a deal that would otherwise require a substantial financial outlay.

Blues face competition from rivals Arsenal

Despite the signing of Joao Pedro last summer, Chelsea have been linked consistently with a move for Álvarez.

However, they are not alone. Arsenal are also tracking the situation closely, potentially setting up a fierce Premier League battle.

The Blues would hope that a creative structure involving Cucurella might differentiate their proposal from straightforward cash offers.

Atlético Madrid are under no obligation to sell but the possibility of incorporating Cucurella in the deal could change the dynamics of the race to sign the La Liga striker.

