Premier League big boys Man United and Chelsea closely watching young midfielder

(Photo by Catherine Ivill, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Chelsea are among the latest clubs to express interest in highly rated Tromsø midfielder Abubacarr Kinteh, as the race to secure one of Scandinavia’s brightest teenage talents begins to gather pace.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, both Premier League giants are monitoring the 19-year-old closely and could formalise their interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

Kinteh has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in Norway with Tromsø IL, catching the eye with a series of composed, mature performances in midfield.

Despite his age, he has shown a strong tactical understanding and the physical attributes required to compete at a senior level.

His ability to dictate tempo and contribute defensively has drawn comparisons with several established box-to-box midfielders across Europe.

European scouts are closely monitoring Kinteh

Scouting networks from across the continent have reportedly tracked Kinteh’s development throughout the season.

His progress has not only alerted English clubs but also sparked interest from Switzerland, where FC Basel and BSC Young Boys are understood to be exploring the possibility of moving quickly.

With the Swiss transfer window remaining open until mid-February, there is a sense that Basel or Young Boys could attempt to secure his signature before competition from Europe’s elite intensifies.

Both clubs have a strong track record of nurturing young players before selling them on to bigger leagues, making them appealing stepping stones for emerging talent.

Man United & Chelsea hold interest in the midfielder

For Man United, midfield reinforcement is a priority area as the club continues to reshape its squad for the future.

Kinteh fits the profile of a young, high-upside talent who could be developed gradually within a competitive environment.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have built a recent recruitment model focused heavily on investing in promising teenagers with long-term potential, making Kinteh a natural fit for their strategy.

While Swiss clubs may look to act swiftly, the involvement of Man United and Chelsea significantly raises the stakes.

