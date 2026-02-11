(Photo by Hugo Pfeiffer/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Roberto De Zerbi has emerged as a surprise favorite to replace Thomas Frank at Tottenham Hotspur.

That is according to a report from Football Paparazzi, which claimed that the timing of De Zerbi leaving Marseille makes it very likely for the former Brighton man to take over the Spurs job.

The Italian officially parted ways with Marseille following a mutual agreement, just a few hours before Tottenham confirmed the sacking of Thomas Frank.

As per the report, while a caretaker manager model similar to Manchester United’s would have made the most sense for Spurs at this stage, potentially waiting to approach Mauricio Pochettino post-World Cup, the availability of De Zerbi “changes the equation” for Tottenham.

Category Stat Matches Managed 89 Wins 38 Draws 20 Losses 31 Win Percentage 42.7% Points per Game 1.51

Roberto De Zerbi – Brighton record in All competitions via Transfermarkt

The report also mentions Mauricio Pochettino and Xabi Alonso as two other elite managers who could be considered for the long-term role.

However, Pochettino is currently leading the USMNT and any move for him might have to wait for after the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Alonso might wait for an opportunity at Anfield, with Arne Slot’s future at the club also uncertain.

Tottenham need instant impact to avoid relegation battle

The urgency at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium cannot be overstated. Following a dismal 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle, Spurs have plummeted to 16th in the Premier League, sitting just five points above the relegation zone.

The club needs a manager who can make an instant impact and save them from a genuine relegation dogfight.

With the North London Derby against Arsenal looming on February 22, the board is under immense pressure to find a leader capable of stabilising a fractured dressing room.

De Zerbi’s proven track record of implementing a high-octane, winning philosophy on short notice makes him the standout candidate to steer the club away from the drop.