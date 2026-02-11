(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

West Ham United are reportedly one of the clubs eyeing up the potential transfer of Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze for the summer.

The 26-year-old is currently on loan at Fulham from AC Milan, but West Ham and Crystal Palace are now looking into his situation for next season.

According to Fichajes, both clubs have made enquiries about Chukwueze, who could be sold permanently by Milan as long as they receive a fee in the region of €30m.

Chukwueze has clearly done enough to impress during his loan spell at Fulham, even if he hadn’t quite made the desired impact at Milan.

It makes sense that the Nigeria international now looks set to be made available in the summer, and West Ham could do well to add him to their squad if they stay up.

Can West Ham win Samuel Chukwueze transfer race?

West Ham currently find themselves in 18th place in the Premier League table, so a signing like Chukwueze surely hinges on them escaping from relegation in the weeks ahead.

It’s been a hugely frustrating campaign at the London Stadium, with Nuno Espirito Santo failing to really lift the team after taking over from Graham Potter.

One imagines Chukwueze would have done a fine job for the Hammers this term, but it’s hard to imagine they’ll see off competition for his signature if they go down.

That could put someone like Crystal Palace in pole position, with the Eagles also looking in need of something of a major squad shake-up this summer.

Oliver Glasner will be leaving, as he recently confirmed, while it’s also likely to be hard to keep hold of other key players like Jean-Philippe Mateta and Adam Wharton.

Palace also lost Eberechi Eze to Arsenal in the summer and Marc Guehi to Manchester City in January.