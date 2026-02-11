Tottenham identify managerial targets after sacking Thomas Frank

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham are preparing for another managerial change after a decision was taken by the club’s leadership to part ways with head coach Thomas Frank.



According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the move was recommended to the board by senior figures including Vinai Venkatesham and Johan Lange, with Nick Beucher also involved in discussions on behalf of the Lewis family ownership group.

The decision marks a significant moment for Spurs, who had appointed Frank with the intention of building long-term stability and implementing a progressive tactical approach.

However, inconsistent performances and mounting pressure appear to have accelerated a reassessment at board level.

Contingency plans in motion for Tottenham

Tottenham are understood to have contingency measures in place, including short-term interim options should a swift appointment not materialise.

The search for a permanent successor is already under way. Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as a candidate admired within the club.

However, his current commitments mean he would not be available until after the next World Cup cycle, complicating any immediate reunion.

Other names have also resurfaced. Roberto De Zerbi and Andoni Iraola were both highly regarded by chairman Daniel Levy in previous managerial searches.

At the time, both coaches opted to continue their projects elsewhere, but their profiles continue to match with Tottenham’s preference for progressive, attacking football.

What next for the Premier League club?

One point of clarity is that recently appointed assistant John Heitinga remains under contract, offering continuity during the transitional phase.

His presence could prove valuable if Spurs opt for an interim arrangement before securing a long-term appointment.

With high-profile managerial options being considered and internal planning already advanced, the coming weeks will shape the next chapter in Spurs’ project.

Whether they pursue a familiar face like Pochettino or opt for a fresh option, remains to be seen.

Report: Tottenham keen on Champions League winner, star ready to take a paycut to join