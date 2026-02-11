(Photo by Catherine Ivill - Izzy Poles - AMA/ /Getty Images)

Thomas Frank lost the support of two senior Tottenham players, Cristian Romero and Pedro Porro, which may have played a significant role in his sacking, according to a new report from GiveMeSport.

The Danish manager was relieved of his duties on Wednesday morning following a dismal 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle United, a result that left the club languishing in 16th place.

The reports suggest that the manager had lost the support of his veteran stars which may have played a role in his dismissal.

Thomas Frank lost the dressing room support

According to the report, Frank’s tenure was marred by a disconnect with the squad’s most influential figures.

Despite handing Cristian Romero the captain’s armband following Son Heung-min’s departure, the Argentine centre-back reportedly harbored serious doubts regarding Frank’s tactical approach.

It adds that the dissatisfaction went beyond just tactics. Several players found Frank’s training sessions to be “stale” and overly “academic,” lacking the intensity required for a team fighting to stay clear of the relegation zone.

Constant Arsenal comparisons had left players annoyed

Beyond tactics and training, a bizarre cultural misstep reportedly alienated the squad further.

Reports suggest that Frank frequently annoyed his players by constantly comparing Tottenham to arch-rivals Arsenal.

The manager allegedly made a habit of praising the Gunners’ quality, with one source stating players just wanted him to “shut up about Arsenal.”

The situation reached a peak when Frank was pictured holding an Arsenal-branded coffee cup at a stadium, an image that was shared widely among players and staff.

This perceived lack of awareness regarding the fierce North London rivalry led to a feeling that the manager did not truly understand the club’s identity.

Romero could also leave in the summer

Romero himself is reportedly unhappy at the club and could be seeking an exit.

There are growing fears that captain Cristian Romero could push for an exit in the summer of 2026.

The World Cup winner has previously voiced frustration with the club’s hierarchy and lack of squad depth, calling the situation “disgraceful” in a social media post earlier this season.

With heavy interest reported from Spanish giants Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, the next manager faces a massive challenge to convince the Argentine defender that his long-term future remains at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.