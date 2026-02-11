Thomas Frank sacked by Tottenham as relegation becomes a real threat

Thomas Frank has been sacked by Tottenham (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Thomas Frank has been sacked by Tottenham after last night’s 2-1 defeat at home to Newcastle United.

Spurs are now just five points above the relegation zone and could be facing the very real threat of going down if things don’t improve soon.

Although not yet confirmed by Tottenham at the time of writing, numerous outlets, including BBC Sport, are running the story that Frank has been sacked as Spurs manager.

Thomas Frank had been facing questions over his future

Just last night when he spoke after the defeat to Newcastle, Frank faced a series of questions over his future at the club.

Frank was clearly not happy at the repeated prodding over his situation, but the Danish tactician has now been given his marching orders, so it clearly wasn’t without substance.

Tottenham have had an awful season, with the team once again far too close to the bottom three after they also finished 17th last term.

On that occasion, though, previous manager Ange Postecoglou won the Europa League with THFC, so that was more than a decent silver lining to the campaign.

This time, however, Spurs are already out of both domestic cups, and don’t look like standing much of a chance in the Champions League, even if they have made it into the knockout stages.

Tottenham statement on Thomas Frank

There has now been an official statement on Frank from Tottenham’s official page on X…

The Club has taken the decision to make a change in the Men’s Head Coach position and Thomas Frank will leave today. Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and support needed to build for the future together. However, results and… pic.twitter.com/mo82TaAXts — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 11, 2026

The statement in full reads:

The Club has taken the decision to make a change in the Men’s Head Coach position and Thomas Frank will leave today. Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and support needed to build for the future together.

However, results and performances have led the Board to conclude that a change at this point in the season is necessary. Throughout his time at the Club, Thomas has conducted himself with unwavering commitment, giving everything in his efforts to move the Club forward.

We would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success in the future.