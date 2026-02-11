(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Real Madrid forward Endrick has done quite well since joining Lyon on loan, and Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign him at the end of the season.

According to a report from Fichajes, they are prepared to spend around €100 million to sign the player. The 19-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he has registered five goals and an assist in six appearances for the French outfit so far.

Spurs want to make him the face of their attack for the next decade. They believe that the “promising talent” could be worth the investment in future. It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid is willing to sanction his departure.

There is no doubt that he is an elite talent, and losing him could be a blow for the Spanish club. Spurs need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and the Brazilian could be ideal for Tottenham. He will add goals and creativity to the team. He can operate on the flanks as well as Central. He could be the dynamic attacker they are looking for.

Meanwhile, the young attacker will be desperate for regular gametime. If Real Madrid cannot provide him with that opportunity, he should like to move on. Regular football could bring out the best in him and help him fulfil his potential. The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for him. Regular football in England could accelerate his development.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham follow up on their interest with an official offer. It has been a disappointing season for them, and Thomas Frank was sacked earlier today. It remains to be seen who they bring as the club’s new manager.