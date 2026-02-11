"Shut up about Arsenal" - Spurs players shared memes trolling Thomas Frank about Gunners obsession

Thomas Frank during a press conference (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham players were reportedly unimpressed by former manager Thomas Frank and his strange obsession with rivals Arsenal.

The Danish tactician produced poor results and performances during his eight-month reign at Spurs, and was finally sacked by the club today.

Not only that, but behind the scenes it seems Frank wasn’t particularly well-liked by Tottenham players, who shared memes trolling him over his love for Arsenal.

That’s according to a report from the Telegraph, which claims that a source revealed to them: “He was constantly going on to the players about Arsenal and they quickly got sick of it. Even before and after the game at the Emirates, he was telling them how good Arsenal were. The feeling among some was very much ‘just shut up about Arsenal’.”

Thomas Frank had to leave Tottenham, but what happens next?

Things clearly weren’t working for Spurs under Frank, but it’s also not obvious where the club could or should go next.

The north London giants parted way with Ange Postecoglou in the summer despite him winning the Europa League final and generally playing ambitious attack-minded football.

Frank came in with a very different style and that didn’t work well either, and it remains to be seen who’ll be prepared to come in now when the club could be about to be dragged into a serious relegation battle.

That likely means hiring an interim manager to see out the rest of the season, but it remains to be seen if there’ll be any other decent candidates available in the summer.

Tottenham statement on Thomas Frank

Following rumours that Frank had been sacked earlier this morning, THFC later released the statement below to confirm the news:

The Club has taken the decision to make a change in the Men’s Head Coach position and Thomas Frank will leave today. Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and support needed to build for the future together.

However, results and performances have led the Board to conclude that a change at this point in the season is necessary. Throughout his time at the Club, Thomas has conducted himself with unwavering commitment, giving everything in his efforts to move the Club forward.

We would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success in the future.