Real Madrid target move for Tottenham star facing uncertain future in North London

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Real Madrid’s summer planning is already underway, and reinforcing the heart of defense has emerged as a clear priority.



According to Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham captain Cristian Romero has surfaced as a leading candidate as Los Blancos evaluate options to refresh their back line ahead of next season.

At 27, Romero is entering what many consider the prime years for a central defender.

A World Cup winner with Argentina in 2022, he combines physical authority with ball-playing confidence, traits highly valued in Madrid’s system.

His ability to defend aggressively on the front foot while stepping into midfield with possession makes him stylistically compatible with the demands of elite European football.

Real Madrid set to go through defensive shuffle

At the Santiago Bernabéu, there is growing recognition that the defensive unit requires both short-term reinforcement and medium-term planning.

With veterans like David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger carrying heavy workloads in recent seasons, squad depth and succession planning have become central themes.

Romero is viewed as someone capable of contributing immediately while offering longevity at the highest level.

However, Madrid are not alone in their admiration. Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid have both been credited with interest in the Argentine defender in the past, showing his reputation across Spain.

Tottenham going through crisis right now

Spurs have sacked manager Thomas Frank today after their defeat against Newcastle United last night.

They are at the wrong end of the Premier League table. After winning the Europa League last night, it looked like they would improve over all but their form and performances this season have been unconvincing.

While Spurs are traditionally reluctant to part with key figures, the possibility of a substantial offer could test their resolve.

Romero’s competitive edge is one of his defining qualities, but it also brings risk. His aggressive style has resulted in disciplinary issues, including two red cards this season.

Whether Tottenham would entertain a sale remains uncertain, particularly given Romero’s leadership role and market value.

But with Spanish heavyweights circling and the player reportedly open to a new challenge, the World Cup winner could be on his way out of North London.

