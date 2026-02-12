(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has announced his return to British football in spectacular fashion.

The former Arsenal and Liverpool midfielder came off the bench to score a stunning stoppage-time winner for Celtic against Livingston on his debut.

The 32-year-old, who joined the Scottish giants on a free transfer after leaving Besiktas, was introduced late in the game with the score deadlocked at 1-1.

Receiving the pass just outside the edge of the box in the 91st minute, the former Arsenal man took a touch before finessing one into bottom right corner, sending Parkhead into raptures and securing a vital three points for the Hoops in the title race.

Arsenal had a chance to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for free in January

The 32-year-old had been training with Arsenal since November to maintain his fitness after leaving Besiktas and was legally available to sign for any club for free even after the transfer window had shut.

With Mikel Arteta looking for experienced cover in midfield to bolster their title charge, the Englishman’s name was circulated as a low-risk, short-term option.

The Spaniard even addressed it by refusing to rule out a move, keeping all options on the table.

However, the Gunners did not avail the option and the Champions League winning midfielder ended up joining Celtic on a free transfer.

Kai Havertz injury further deepens Arsenal wound

The timing of Oxlade-Chamberlain’s heroics could not be more painful for Mikel Arteta.

Just hours before the Celtic match, news broke that Kai Havertz had suffered a muscular injury that will rule him out of for several games including the upcoming North London Derby later this month.

With Havertz adding to the growing injury list which includes the likes of Mikel Merino, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka, Arsenal are suddenly looking light in depth.

The decision to pass on a versatile, experienced player like Oxlade-Chamberlain, who can operate in midfield as well as out wide, now looks like a gamble that hasn’t paid off.