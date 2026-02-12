"Not a big club" - Postecoglou slams Spurs, claims club blocked him signing Man Utd & Chelsea stars

Ange Postecoglou (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Former Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has aimed a brutal dig at his old club whilst revealing some signings he wasn’t given during his time in charge.

Speaking on this week’s episode of The Overlap, the Australian tactician did not hold back as he insisted Spurs are not a big club.

Watch below as Postecoglou explained how he felt Tottenham needed proven Premier League players like Bryan Mbeumo, Pedro Neto, Antoine Semenyo, and Marc Guehi, but the club wouldn’t deliver them due to restrictions on the wages they could offer…

"They're not a big club!" ? Ange Postecoglou gives his verdict on Spurs’ current situation after the sacking of Thomas Frank! ? pic.twitter.com/5SpXGhAKpI — The Overlap (@WeAreTheOverlap) February 12, 2026

Postecoglou has clearly been left unimpressed by Tottenham, hitting out at their club motto “to dare is to do” when they behave in almost the complete opposite way.

“What are they trying to do? They’ve built an unbelievable stadium, unbelievable training facilities, but when you look at the expenditure, particularly in the wages structure, they’re not a big club,” the 60-year-old said.

“I saw that, because when we were trying to sign players, we weren’t in the market for those players.

“There’s certain players that we … I mean, at the end of my first year when we finished fifth, for me, okay, how do you go from fifth to really challenging? Well, we had to sign Premier League ready players.

“But finishing fifth that year didn’t get us in the Champions League, so we ended up signing Dom Solanke, who was, absolutely I was really keen, I really like him, and three teenagers.

“I was looking at Pedro Neto, and Mbeumo, and Semenyo. Marc Guehi. If we’re going to go from fifth to there, that’s what the other big clubs would do in that moment.”

He added: “You know, when you walk into Tottenham, what you see everywhere is ‘to dare is to do’ – it’s everywhere. And yet their actions are almost the antithesis of that.”

THFC fans will likely have mixed memories of Postecoglou’s reign, as he failed to build on a promising start in north London.

Despite playing some ambitious and attack-minded football at times, Postecoglou’s Spurs side seemed tactically naive a lot of the time, and they went from fifth to 17th in the table in the space of one year.

Still, Postecoglou also delivered the club the Europa League trophy after an impressive 1-0 win over Manchester United in last season’s final, which was some achievement considering the tricky circumstances he was working in.

Postecoglou returned to Premier League management with Nottingham Forest earlier this season, but didn’t last long as he suffered an awful record of six defeats and two draws from just eight games in charge.