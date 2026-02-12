Arsenal and Chelsea plot £60 million swoop for wing wizard

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after the 3-2 win against Chelsea
(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Nottingham Forest attacker Omari Hutchinson.

The 22-year-old has been outstanding for Nottingham Forest since joining the club, and the two Premier League clubs are monitoring his situation. It will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an offer to sign him at the end of the season.

Omari Hutchinson price revealed

As per Sportsboom, he could cost around £55-60 million. Beyond his strong performances, his homegrown status makes him an attractive option for both clubs. Hutchinson came through the Academy at both Arsenal and Chelsea, and it will be interesting to see whether he is willing to return to either club.

Arsenal need more depth on the flanks. Their summer signings (Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke) have not lived up to expectations, and they need to invest in a winger. It will be interesting to see if they can sign Hutchinson.

Similarly, Chelsea could use more quality in the attacking unit. Both clubs have the financial muscle to pay the asking price, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. Nottingham Forest are currently fighting for survival and are unlikely to retain key players if they are relegated to the Championship. Arsenal and Chelsea will certainly look to explore the situation if it comes to that.

Hutchinson could fancy a move

Omari Hutchinson of Nottingham Forest looks on during the warm up
Omari Hutchinson of Nottingham Forest looks on during the warm up. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The opportunity to play for Arsenal or Chelsea will be exciting for the young attacker. It would be a major step up in his career, and he would get to test myself at the highest level.

The asking price is quite high, and the two clubs will probably hope to negotiate a more reasonable deal if they decide to make a move for him in the summer.

