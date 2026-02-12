Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal looks dejected after the Premier League match against Manchester United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing Aleksandar Stankovic from Club Brugge.

The 20-year-old midfielder has impressed at the Belgian club and has attracted the attention of Premier League clubs. According to a report from TEAMtalk, Premier League clubs have been tracking the 20-year-old closely and could make a move for him in the summer.

Aleksandar Stankovic is a man in demand

“Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs and United have been regular visitors to see Stankovic,” a source revealed to TEAMtalk. “He is a real class act. Not dissimilar to a young Declan Rice – that’s the comparison for me. “You can see he’s inherited his class from his father. This kid is a major talent.”

It will be interesting to see which of the English clubs decide to act on their interest with an official proposal in the summer. Arsenal are well stocked in the middle of the park, but the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Spurs could certainly use more depth in the middle of the park. The 20-year-old will add control, composure, and defensive steel in the midfield.

Stankovic could be a star in future

Stankovic is quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a top-class player with the right guidance. It remains to be seen where he ends up. He will look to compete at the highest level, and the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham could provide him with the platform.

He should look to join a club that offers regular opportunities and a prominent role on the team.

It is fair to assume that the English clubs have the financial resources to convince Club Brugge, and the player is unlikely to need much convincing either. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.