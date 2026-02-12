Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Real Madrid are interested in signing the Borussia Dortmund left-back Daniel Svensson.

According to a report from Fichajes, the two clubs hope to sign the 23-year-old at the end of the season and would have to pay €30 million to complete the deal.

Daniel Svensson has done well in Germany

Svensson has shown his quality in Germany, and he has the technical attributes to do well in England and Spain as well. The player is likely to be attracted if clubs like Real Madrid or Arsenal come calling in the summer. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to pay the asking price for him.

There is no doubt that both of the financial muscle to afford him. He could be a long-term acquisition for them. Real Madrid need more depth in the left-back department, and the Swedish defender is likely to get ample opportunities if he can adapt to Spanish football quickly.

Can Arsenal accommodate Svensson?

However, Arsenal are well stocked in the defensive unit. The 23-year-old might not be a guaranteed starter at the north London club. He should look to join a club where there is a prominent role for him in the starting lineup. Sitting on the bench at a pea club would be detrimental to his development.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. The asking price is reasonable for a player of his quality, and Svensson could justify the investment in future. He will look to prove himself at the highest level, and he will certainly hope that either of the two clubs can agree on a deal with the German outfit in the summer.

Both clubs have done well to groom young players in the past, and they could help him fulfil his potential. Svensson was linked with Liverpool in the past as well.