Mikel Arteta looks on (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly interested in the Barcelona attacker Raphinha.

The 29-year-old has been one of the best players in the world since joining, with 18 goal contributions this season. According to Fichajes, Arsenal have long admired the player and are prepared to reignite their interest in the attacker. Mikel Arteta has tried to sign the player in the past.

Raphinha has been linked with Newcastle as well. Liverpool were also looking at him as a replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Barcelona not keen on Raphinha sale

Barcelona does not plan to lose him anytime soon. They will only sanction his departure if his €1 billion release clause is paid. The report further claims that he is likely to be the club’s captain next season. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Arsenal need more quality and depth on the flanks. They need someone who can create opportunities in the final third and add unpredictability to the attack.

They signed players like Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke, but they have not lived up to expectations. Raphinha would be a definite upgrade on the two players. However, the deal is highly unlikely. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to move on to other options now.

The player is reportedly happy and content at Barcelona and has no desire to leave the club. It seems extremely unlikely that Arsenal will be able to convince the Spanish club and the player anytime soon.

Arsenal could use Raphinha

There is no doubt that the 29-year-old would have been an exceptional acquisition for the Gunners. He previously played in the Premier League with Leeds United and could’ve made an immediate impact.

Arsenal are pushing for the league title this season, and it remains to be seen whether they can go all the way. Regardless, they need more depth in the attacking unit in the summer.