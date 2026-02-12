(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta has provided a worrying update on the injury suffered by midfielder Mikel Merino.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Spaniard is most likely out of the season with a broken bone which is obviously a massive blow to Arsenal and their chances of winning silverware this season.

Although the Gunners are in the driving seat of the Premier League title race at the moment, however, Merino’s loss will be seriously felt by their squad.

The midfielder suffered the injury in the 3-2 loss against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

The former Real Sociedad midfielder has been a crucial player for them, showing quality and versatility at crucial moments for them.

His ability to play up front when needed has been a crucial weapon for Arteta and his team.

Mikel Arteta is unsure about Merino’s injury

Merino has built a habit of scoring crucial goals for the Premier League giants, along with providing security in the midfield, and Arteta and the Arsenal players will now have to deal with his long term absence and find another solution within the squad.

Arteta told the press, as reported by the official Arsenal website:

“I think the doctors were really happy with the way [the surgery] went. Now it’s the start of obviously a long process, we’re talking about bone healing.

“So, we’ll respect the timings, and I’m sure he’s going to do everything he possibly can to speed up that recovery. The timeframes, we’re talking about months – whether it’s three, four or five, we don’t know.”

Arsenal will miss the Spaniard’s presence in the team

With Arsenal aiming to win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and the EFL Cup this season, Merino’s injury has come as a huge blow to their chances.

Despite building squad depth in recent transfer windows, a player like Merino is always crucial to have in the side, someone who can play in a number of different roles and can pop up with crucial goals.

Arsenal’s immediate test is the match against Brentford but bigger tests await the Gunners in the next few weeks.

They face Tottenham and Chelsea in the Premier League soon and Arteta’s squad depth and quality will be strongly tested in those competitive London derbies.

The midfield is still strong, from Arteta’s perspective. They have the likes of Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard as central midfielders.

Arsenal lead Liverpool in the race to sign 27-year-old UCL winner, player’s camp open to move