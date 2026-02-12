(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are very interested in signing AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit.

The 20-year-old Netherlands prodigy has attracted the attention of Real Madrid and Barcelona as well. According to Fichajes, Real Madrid have already submitted a €50 million offer to get the deal done, but the Dutch outfit is holding out for a fee of €60 million.

Smit has also been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Chelsea very keen on Kees Smit

The report further claims that Chelsea are desperate to secure his signature and they are ready to push the financial limits in order to beat the La Liga clubs to his signature.

Chelsea are looking to build for the future, and they believe that the 20-year-old could be a solid long-term acquisition for them. They have done well to invest in talented young players in recent windows, and they are looking to add to the formidable pool of young talent already at the club. It will be interesting to see if they can beat Real Madrid to his signature.

Smit would be a superb addition

Smit is a technically gifted midfielder who will bring greater control and composure to Chelsea’s midfield. The opportunity to join the Premier League club will be exciting for him. Similarly, moving to Real Madrid will be tempting. It remains to be seen what the young midfielder decides. He should look to join a club where there is a prominent role for him in the starting lineup. Sitting on the bench at a big club would be detrimental to his development.

Chelsea will be hoping to fight for major trophies in the coming season, and they need top-quality players to compete regularly with elite clubs. The 20-year-old has all the tools to develop into a quality player with the right guidance. He could be a star for Chelsea in the long run.