Marcos Senesi celebrates with Bournemouth teammate Amine Adli (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been linked with a few defenders in recent times and my understanding is they have a growing interest in Bournemouth centre-back Marcos Senesi.

As first reported via the Daily Briefing, the Blues are considering the experienced Argentine as a summer target as he’s set to be available on a free transfer.

We know Chelsea pushed really hard to sign Jeremy Jacquet in January, only to be beaten to the Rennes defender’s signature by Liverpool in a deal which will go through in the summer, so naturally they’re hunting for alternatives.

Marcos Senesi attracting Chelsea transfer interest

One name understood to be high up on Chelsea’s list is Bournemouth’s Senesi, who is due to be out of contract at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old is not a typical Chelsea target, with this current ownership so often prioritising investing in young talents for the future, with Jacquet’s profile making him a more obvious fit.

Still, I’ve also previously reported that Chelsea targeting Harry Maguire as the hierarchy recognise a need for a more experienced Thiago Silva-esque character to come into this squad.

While Senesi has certainly not had anything like the kind of career someone like Silva has had, it perhaps still makes sense that there’s a growing openness from the west London club to move for someone like him if an opportunity to do a deal for free arises.

There have not yet been any formal talks or offers made to Senesi, who is fully focused on doing his best for Bournemouth until the end of the season, but all sources I’ve spoken to expect that he won’t be signing a new contract with the Cherries.

Marcos Senesi has a host of transfer suitors

As well as Chelsea, Senesi also has admirers from elsewhere in the Premier League, with Crystal Palace mentioned as being particularly keen as they look to fill the void left by Marc Guehi after his move to Manchester City.

“Senesi won’t be short of opportunities to stay in the Premier League,” one source said. “Chelsea are exploring that option, as are Crystal Palace, Everton, and Brighton. Juventus also registered an interest in January and could look at him again.”

It remains to be seen which club will make Senesi the most tempting offer, but his fine form at Bournemouth has clearly impressed a lot of teams, and his departure will be a blow for Andoni Iraola and co.

Chelsea will likely continue to look at top young talents again as well, but it will be interesting to see how much they prioritise a market opportunity like Senesi, and if they also consider other names to blend their youthful squad with at least a few more experienced options as well.