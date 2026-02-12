Pedro Neto celebrates with Alejandro Garnacho (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly ready to keep on backing Pedro Neto and don’t want to sell him despite transfer rumours linking him with Atletico Madrid.

The Portugal international has had a slightly mixed spell since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, and this has led to some uncertainty over his future ahead of the summer.

Still, it seems Chelsea sources have played down any talk of a possible sale despite links with a £70m move to Atletico, according to TEAMtalk.

The report suggests Blues figures are happy with Neto, and we can perhaps ignore any claims about him being moved on for the time being.

What kind of impact has Pedro Neto had at Chelsea?

Neto looked like an exciting talent during his time at former club Wolves, but one imagines he’s divided opinion among Chelsea supporters.

The 25-year-old has seven goals and four assists in 37 games in all competitions so far this season, which is not awful but also not particularly spectacular.

CFC could perhaps be forgiven for expecting a bit more from Neto, though perhaps the numbers don’t tell the whole story.

Even if Neto could do with some work on his end-product, he’s a pacey and skilful threat out wide, and a lot of the time his mere presence will surely contribute to making space for others.

Chelsea’s options in attack

It’s also worth noting that it’s not always easy to shine at Chelsea due to so many changes to the squad all the time.

Not only do the west Londoners have to rotate a lot to keep everyone happy, but they also keep on moving players in and out due to the nature of their transfer strategy.

It seems Neto is one of the players who remains safe at Chelsea for now, but it’ll be harder for him and others to build up that kind of fluency required if the personnel keep changing.