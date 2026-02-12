Chelsea and Real Madrid are set to battle it out for €60m midfielder

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have built a reputation for identifying and securing elite young talent before their value skyrockets.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

However, their pursuit of AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit may not be straightforward, with Chelsea now reportedly entering the race for the highly rated Dutchman.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Chelsea are preparing to mount a serious challenge to Real Madrid’s interest as they look to secure one of the Eredivisie’s best young performers.

The 20-year-old has been a central figure for AZ Alkmaar this season, drawing widespread praise for his maturity and tactical awareness.

Smit has quickly developed into the engine of AZ’s midfield. His ability to dictate tempo, recover possession, and contribute in both defensive and attacking phases makes him one of the most complete young midfielders emerging from Dutch football.

Kees Smit is highly-rated by AZ Alkmaar

AZ Alkmaar are aware of the growing interest and are believed to value Smit at around €60 million.

Such a price tag reflects both his potential and the club’s desire to protect one of their prized assets. With multiple top clubs circling, a bidding war cannot be ruled out.

Chelsea’s recent transfer policy has leaned heavily toward investing in elite young prospects.

Chelsea remain interested in investing in youth

The club have not shied away from spending aggressively on players with high ceilings, aiming to build a squad capable of dominating in the long term.

Their willingness to back that strategy financially could make them formidable competition for Real Madrid, who traditionally excel in these types of pursuits.

While Premier League clubs do not always win direct transfer battles against Madrid, Chelsea’s financial strength and clear development pathway for young talent could prove persuasive.

With Real Madrid’s proven scouting model facing a determined challenge from Chelsea, the coming months could determine whether Smit continues his development in Spain or embarks on a new chapter in England.

Sources: Chelsea “exploring” surprise free transfer swoop for Premier League star