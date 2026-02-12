Moises Caicedo of Chelsea goes down injured after a challenge by Pape Matar Sarr of Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Newcastle are keen on the 22-year-old central midfielder.

The African player is highly rated in the Premier League and has a bright future. He could develop into a top-class player with the right guidance. It remains to be seen whether the Premier League clubs can get the deal done.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Carlos Baleba will cost a premium

He is likely to cost a lot of money, and the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham will have to break the Bank for him. Chelsea need more depth in the middle of the park if they want to compete for major trophies. The Brighton star could be the ideal acquisition. He has proven his quality in the Premier League, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He has all the tools to develop into a future star.

Meanwhile, Tottenham need more control, composure, and defensive cover in the middle of the park. The Cameroon International could be ideal for them.

Newcastle also keen on Baleba

Newcastle are also monitoring his situation. They are looking to build a formidable team for the future and hope to fight for major trophies. The young African midfielder could be an exceptional acquisition for them. He could form a solid partnership with Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali.

It will be interesting to see where the midfielder ends up.

Brighton will not want to lose him easily, and they are likely to demand a premium. The report claims that the Premier League club will not sanction his departure for below £100 million. It remains to be seen whether any club is willing to pay up.