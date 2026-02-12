(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Chelsea are hoping to sign the Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

According to a report from Fichajes, Chelsea are working to finalise an offer for the Brazilian midfielder. They believe that he could be the ideal acquisition for them in the summer.

Chelsea could use Bruno Guimaraes

They need someone who can dictate the tempo of the game and help out with the defence. The South American would be the ideal acquisition. He has been a reliable performer for Newcastle since joining the club, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge.

The report claims that the player’s representatives are open to exploring a change of scenery. He has a contract with Newcastle until 2028, and they could be under pressure to sell him at the end of the season. The player is likely to cost around €75 million, and Chelsea are prepared to pay.

They need quality players like him if they want to fight for major trophies. The Brazilian is not just a quality midfielder; he is also a leader at Newcastle. His leadership qualities could prove to be invaluable for Chelsea.

Will Newcastle let Guimaraes leave?

His departure would be a major blow for Newcastle, but they are unlikely to be able to force the player to stay against his wishes. If Chelsea can convince him to join the club, Newcastle will have to reluctantly accept his departure.

The Brazilian has been an invaluable asset for Newcastle, but he needs to be fighting for major trophies at this stage of his career. Moving to Chelsea could allow him to push for the league title or the UEFA Champions League in future. It could be the ideal step up in his career right now.