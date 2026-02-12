"Don't know exactly..." - Guardiola issues Man City injury update that will interest Arsenal fans

Erling Haaland with Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva (Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided some insight into Erling Haaland’s fitness after he went off at half time in yesterday’s win over Fulham.

Haaland scored for Man City as they had the luxury of a 3-0 lead after the first 45 minutes, but some fans will no doubt have been concerned when the Norway international didn’t return for the second period.

An injury to Haaland would also be big news for Arsenal fans as their team remains in a close title race with City this season.

Guardiola didn’t give too much away when he spoke about Haaland after the game, but it sounded more like a precautionary move than anything too serious, even if he doesn’t seem to know the full details yet.

Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland injury

When asked about taking Haaland off, as quoted by City’s official site, Guardiola said: “Niggles. He didn’t feel comfortable.

“Reason why? Many games. I didn’t speak with doctors, I don’t know exactly what he has.

“He said I don’t feel comfortable and at 3-0, with Omar and games to come, it was common sense.”

MCFC supporters will no doubt hope there’s an update with more information soon, as it could be a big blow to their title hopes if Haaland is out for an extended period.

Erling Haaland is crucial for Manchester City’s title hopes

Haaland has been a world class performer during his time at the Etihad Stadium, scoring a remarkable 153 goals in 183 games.

The 25-year-old is up there with the very best players in the world, and his performances have seen him lift two Premier League titles, the Champions League, and other major honours since he joined the club in 2022.

Erling Haaland at Man City Games Goals 2022/23 53 52 2023/24 45 38 2024/25 48 34 2025/26 37 29

In a close title race with Arsenal, it’s arguably Haaland more than any other player that gives City an edge over the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s side don’t have a goal-scorer like Haaland in their ranks to make the difference in close games, so Guardiola can’t afford to miss that secret weapon for too long, even if he has plenty of other superb players in his side.