Ex-Premeir League boss is interested in becoming the new Tottenham manager

(Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

According to Football Insider, former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is interested in becoming the manager of the Premier League club again.

He is currently managing the United States national team and preparing himself for the World Cup this year.

With USA being one of the host nations, the expectations and buzz around the national team is high right now and Pochettino wants to be a part of that history.

However, after the sacking of Thomas Frank at Tottenham this week, Pochettino is ready to return to the Premier League but Spurs would have to wait till the summer when the manager is finished with international commitments.

For Spurs fans, Pochettino isn’t just a former manager, he is someone who is fondly remembered at the club for his time in North London.

Pochettino made Tottenham a competitive team

The 53-year-old manager guided them to the Champions League final and was also part of the Premier League title race on multiple occasions.

Pochettino transformed Spurs from a soft touch into the Premier League’s fittest team.

He didn’t just buy stars, he built them. Harry Kane, Dele Alli, and Eric Dier became the spine of the England team under his guidance, embodying a bravery that fans hadn’t seen in decades.

While the Champions League run is the most famous memory, the 2016/17 season was arguably the highest level of football Tottenham have ever played in the Premier League era.

Spurs have struggled to find the right manager

Since his departure from Spurs, managers like Antonio Conte, Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo, Ange Postecoglou and Frank have all been given charge of the team but they have failed to make the desired impact.

Frank’s tenure has left the club flirting with the relegation zone, and the board is likely looking for a figure who can unite a fractured fanbase instantly.

Pochettino can do that. He can unite the club on and off the pitch but it all depends on what Tottenham want.

They would have to wait till the summer to appoint Pochettino, when in reality, they need someone now who can move them further away from the relegation zone in the Premier League standings.

