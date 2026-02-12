Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Charlie Cresswell during the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old defender has done quite well for Toulouse, and a report from SportsBoom claims that Liverpool could offer €30 million for him in the summer. It is no secret that Liverpool need a quality central defender. The England youth International could be a very useful acquisition for them.

Charlie Cresswell would be a solid addition

He has shown his quality in Ligue 1, and he has the physicality and technical attributes for English football as well. He has been consistently linked to Premier League clubs in recent months. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can win the race for his signature.

Ibrahima Konate will be a free agent at the end of the season, and Liverpool need to fill the void left by him. They have been watching Cresswell in recent months.

Chelsea and Spurs keen on Cresswell

Similarly, Chelsea need more defensive depth as well. They are looking to get rid of players like Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile. Cresswell could prove an excellent addition and an upgrade over some of their current options. The opportunity to join the London club could be quite exciting for the young defender. It would be a major step in his career, and he would get to play for one of the world’s biggest clubs.

Meanwhile, Cristian Romero has been linked with a move away from Tottenham. They will need to replace him properly, and it is no surprise that they are looking at the 23-year-old. It will be interesting to see if they can beat Liverpool and Chelsea to his signature.

The young defender should look to join a club where he will be a key player. He will not want to sit on the bench at a big club. Any club hoping to sign him might need to provide him with assurances of game time.