Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on the Wolves attacker Mateus Mane.

The 18-year-old has done well for the Premier League club this season despite their struggles, and he has attracted the attention of multiple teams. According to a report from DaveOCKop, the player’s representatives have recently visited the AXA training centre, and it will be interesting to see whether Liverpool makes a move for him at the end of the season.

Chelsea and Arsenal are also keen on Mane.

Liverpool could use Mateus Mane

It is no secret that they need more quality on the flanks. They should look to bring in someone who will add explosive pace and unpredictability to the attack.

Mane could be tempted to join Liverpool in the summer. It would be a huge opportunity for him and a major step up in his career. Wolves have had a disastrous season, and they are one of the favourites to go down. The 18-year-old will not want to compete in the second division of English football with them. A move to a Premier League club could be ideal for him in the summer.

Can Liverpool sign Mane?

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can win the race for his signature. Multiple clubs are reportedly monitoring his situation, and it will not be easy for the Premier League champions to complete the deal.

They have done well with young players in the past, and they could help an 18-year-old improve and fulfil his potential. Mane has already shown his quality in the Premier League, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a future star for Liverpool.

Wolves could look to demand a premium for the talented young attacker, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool is prepared to pay up.