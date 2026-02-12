Arne Slot could soon have Ederson dos Santos in his squad. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the Barcelona defender, Jules Kounde.

The 27-year-old has been an important player for the La Liga club, and he has attracted the attention of the Premier League champions. Kounde has been hailed as “unbelievable” by Hansi Flick. Kounde is also on the radar of Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Liverpool were keen on the Barcelona star at the start of the season as well.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Reds keen on Jules Kounde

Liverpool are looking to improve defensively, and they have identified the versatile French international as a summer target. According to Fichajes, they are prepared to pay €80 million in order to get the deal done.

The player is highly rated at Barcelona, and they do not plan to lose him anytime soon, but the €80 million offer could prompt them to consider his departure. It would help them improve multiple areas of the squad. It remains too easy what they decide.

Kounde would improve Liverpool

Kounde can play as a right back or a central defender. He could be the ideal acquisition for Liverpool. Ibrahima Konate will be out of contract at the end of the season, and they need to replace him. Signing his compatriot could prove to be a wise decision. Kounde is at the peak of his career, and he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League. His ability to cover the right position makes him an enticing prospect for the Premier League club.

It will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official proposal at the end of the season. There is no doubt that they have the finances to get the deal done. They have shown that they are prepared to spend big money on top players.

Kounde could be open to taking on a new challenge at this stage of his career as well. Joining the Premier League champions could be quite exciting for him.