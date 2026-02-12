Liverpool are considering a move for 10-goal attacker to strengthen wide position

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are assessing options to refresh their wide attacking department this summer, and Christian Pulisic has emerged as a name under consideration.



According to Italian journalist Nicolò Schira, the Reds are monitoring the AC Milan winger’s situation as uncertainty lingers over a potential contract extension in Italy.

Pulisic, 27, is contracted to AC Milan until 2027, with a unilateral option that could extend the deal to 2028.

While the United States international is said to be content at San Siro and had anticipated fresh terms, formal renewal talks have yet to materialise.

On the pitch, he has delivered a productive campaign, contributing 10 goals and two assists in 20 appearances across competitions, reinforcing his value to Milan’s frontline.

Liverpool are looking to add wide attackers to the squad

At Liverpool, the need for attacking depth has increased. The departure of Luis Díaz to Bayern Munich, combined with fluctuating form from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah, has prompted internal discussions about adding a reliable wide option capable of contributing immediately.

Pulisic’s versatility, comfortable on either flank or in more central attacking roles, makes him an appealing profile.

His prior Premier League experience with Chelsea could also reduce adaptation risk.

While Liverpool have been linked with younger, high-ceiling options such as Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig, Pulisic would represent a more established, ready-made solution.

Can Reds convince Pulisic to move to Anfield?

Milan are under no immediate pressure to sell, particularly given the extension clause in Pulisic’s deal.

However, if renewal talks stall, Liverpool could explore whether a reasonable fee might tempt the Serie A side.

Much may depend on Milan’s summer plans and whether they prioritise reinvestment in other areas.

Whether Milan move to secure his future, or leave the door ajar, could determine if this developing link actually becomes a reality.

