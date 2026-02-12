Iliman Ndiaye in action for Everton (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly emerging as the frontrunners in the race for the transfer of £70m-rated Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye.

The Senegal international has shone during his time with the Toffees, and it’s not surprising to see plenty of big clubs showing an interest in him.

We recently revealed Ndiaye is on the radar of United and Arsenal, and now there’s been a further update on his future ahead of this summer.

According to TEAMtalk, Man Utd look like the early favourites for Ndiaye, though their report also names the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham as potential rivals for the 25-year-old’s signature.

Iliman Ndiaye transfer could be another smart deal for Manchester United

Despite making a lot of mistakes in the transfer market over the last decade, there are perhaps some signs of United improving their recruitment.

The Red Devils brought in Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko as an entire new front three last summer, and they’ve performed well so far.

Mbeumo in particular has been hugely impressive for MUFC, and it could be that targeting another proven Premier League attacking player like Ndiaye could bring similar success.

The versatile forward has five goals and two assists in 20 league games so far this season, and one imagines he could surely improve those numbers with better players around him.

Do Man United need to spend £70m on Ndiaye?

Some United fans might be cautious about this potential move, however, as Ndiaye would clearly not come cheap.

TEAMtalk’s report suggests Everton will insist on £70m for their star player, and United arguably have other positions they should be focusing on more.

Given the fine form of the likes of Mbeumo and Cunha, as well as Amad Diallo and Patrick Dorgu, there would be a lot of competition for Ndiaye and it’s not clear he’d start that many games at Old Trafford.

The club probably needs to focus and invest a lot on new midfielders, with Casemiro set to leave as a free agent this summer, while Manuel Ugarte has flopped since his move from Paris Saint-Germain.