Man United among clubs to hold private meeting with entourage of highly-rated winger

Manchester United are preparing to strengthen their attacking options this summer, and RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande has emerged as a target.



According to Sky Sport CH journalist Sacha Tavolieri, United have already conducted a private meeting with representatives connected to the player, signalling early intent ahead of what could become a competitive transfer battle.

Diomande has enjoyed a rapid rise since his move from CD Leganés to RB Leipzig last summer.

Signed for approximately €20 million, the 19-year-old has adapted quickly to the Bundesliga, registering eight goals and six assists across competitions.

His direct style, explosive pace, and ability to operate on either flank have made him one of Leipzig’s best performers this season.

Transfer dynamics surrounding Yan Diomande

The winger recently joined Roc Nation Sports, a move that shows his growing profile in the game.

However, Maxidel Management, who facilitated his transfer to Leipzig, retain influence over his immediate future and reportedly hold a private agreement to oversee negotiations regarding his next move.

This representation structure could add complexity to any transfer discussions.

Man United interested in Diomande along with other clubs

Man United are not alone in their admiration. Liverpool, Tottenham, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona are all reported to be monitoring Diomande’s progress.

His age and output make him an attractive investment for clubs seeking both immediate impact and long-term development.

Leipzig, known for their firm negotiating stance, are believed to value Diomande at around €100 million, a figure that reflects both market inflation and the club’s strategy of maximising returns on emerging talent.

For a player signed just a year ago, such a valuation shows the scale of his progress.

Despite recent investment in attackers such as Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo, United are keen to add further depth and versatility to their forward line.

