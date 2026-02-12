Man United learn staggering asking price of midfield target Carlos Baleba

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Brighton & Hove Albion have made their position unmistakably clear as Carlos Baleba will not leave the Amex Stadium for anything less than £100 million.



According to TEAMtalk, the Seagulls are prepared to resist significant interest from a host of top clubs unless their valuation is fully met.

Baleba has rapidly evolved into one of the Premier League’s most promising young midfielders.

The Cameroon international has showcased a combination of athleticism, composure, and strength that has elevated Brighton’s midfield structure.

His ball-winning ability combined with confident distribution has drawn comparisons with former Seagulls standout Moisés Caicedo, whose record-breaking transfer to Chelsea in 2023 set a benchmark for Brighton’s negotiating strength.

Man United renew interest in the Brighton midfielder

Among the clubs most persistently linked is Man United, who attempted to sign Baleba last summer but ultimately baulked at the asking price.

Circumstances have since shifted. With Casemiro set to depart and midfield reinforcements now a priority, Man United are under increased pressure to secure a long-term successor.

Baleba’s age profile and Premier League experience make him an attractive solution.

However, Brighton’s firm stance suggests any renewed approach will require serious financial commitment.

The club’s recruitment model is built on calculated exits but only on their terms.

Red Devils face intention competition for Baleba

Man United are not alone. Tottenham, Newcastle United, and Paris Saint-Germain are also reported to be monitoring the situation.

The breadth of interest only strengthens Brighton’s leverage.

Internally, Brighton view Baleba as one of Europe’s most complete midfielders for his age bracket.

They believe his ceiling rivals that of Caicedo and are determined not to undersell another key asset.

While elite clubs circle, Brighton’s unwavering £100 million valuation shows how highly they regard the young midfielder.

