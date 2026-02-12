Man United stand firm on valuable asset wanted by Spanish giants

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly holding their ground in negotiations over the future of Marcus Rashford, insisting on a £26 million fee if Barcelona wish to make his loan move permanent.



According to Diario Sport, Barcelona are keen to retain the forward beyond this season but would prefer to reduce the agreed purchase option, a stance United are unwilling to entertain.

Rashford’s switch to the Camp Nou was initially viewed as a fresh start after a turbulent period at Old Trafford.

Since arriving in Spain, the 28-year-old has rediscovered his rhythm, delivering 10 goals and 13 assists across all competitions.

His resurgence has made him an important attacking outlet for Barcelona, who see his pace, direct running, and versatility as vital components in their forward line.

Rashford has revived his career after Man United exit

The move away from Man United appears to have revitalised Rashford’s confidence.

At Barcelona, he has been granted tactical freedom and a clearly defined role, enabling him to thrive in a system that emphasises quick transitions and wide attacking play.

His contributions have been particularly notable in key fixtures, showing his capacity to influence high-stakes matches.

Barcelona’s hierarchy are reportedly impressed not only by his on-field output but also by his professionalism and adaptation to Spanish football.

However, financial constraints remain a factor. The Catalan club continue to operate under strict budgetary controls, which is why they are exploring the possibility of negotiating a lower fee.

Barcelona have to respect United’s demands

Man United’s refusal to reduce the £26 million valuation shows both business pragmatism and strategic clarity.

Allowing Rashford to depart permanently would represent a significant chapter in the club’s recent history, but they are determined to secure a fair return.

Given his current form and age, United believe the figure is reasonable in today’s market.

Even at the price that Man United are demanding for the attacker, Rashford is a bargain and the Spanish giants should not sabotage their move for Rashford over a few million pounds.

Considering the attacker market these days, a player of Rashford’s quality would cost much more if they step into the market.

