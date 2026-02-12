Surprise update on Michael Carrick's chances of landing the Manchester United job permanently

Michael Carrick (Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

Michael Carrick is reportedly still not the favourite to be named Manchester United manager permanently once his spell as interim comes to an end this summer.

The 44-year-old has impressed since taking over as Man Utd head coach on a temporary basis until the end of the season, making an unbeaten start with three wins and a draw from his first four games in charge.

This has led to some calls for Carrick to be given the job permanently, but Sky Sports report that he’s still not a leading candidate.

The Red Devils legend, who won five Premier League titles, the Champions League, and numerous other major honours during his playing career at Old Trafford, is relatively inexperienced as manager, and it seems the feeling may still be that a bigger name is required.

Who else could be in the frame for the Manchester United job?

Carrick may still have a chance to win over the decision-makers at United, but it would likely require something pretty extraordinary from now until the end of the season.

Sky Sports suggests others like Thomas Tuchel and Carlo Ancelotti may be more likely due to their experience, and they are surely two big-name managers who’ll attract a lot of interest after the 2026 World Cup if they don’t stay on with England and Brazil, respectively.

Having said that, MUFC might do well to look for slightly different qualities, as even proven winners like that don’t necessarily give you a guarantee of success.

What kind of manager do United need?

United have been through a host of managers since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, and it’s worth noting that even high-profile names like Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal struggled.

Arguably the biggest success in the post-Ferguson era was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who, like Carrick, was a former player who understood the culture of the club well.

We’ve also seen Mikel Arteta enjoy success at Arsenal having been a former player, and sometimes that can make up for a lack of managerial experience elsewhere.