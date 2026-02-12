Nottingham Forest open talks with former Premier League manager to replace Sean Dyche

Nottingham Forest are set to replace Sean Dyche (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest have reportedly opened talks with former Wolves manager Vitor Pereira over replacing the sacked Sean Dyche.

Forest announced last night that Dyche had been relieved of his duties at the City Ground after a disappointing 0-0 draw at home to Wolves.

That means Forest are now on a run of just one win from their last five Premier League games, leaving them just three points above the relegation zone.

According to BBC Sport, Forest are now seeking to appoint Pereira to replace Dyche, who lasted just 114 days in the job.

Nottingham Forest changing manager yet again

Remarkably, Forest are now set for their fourth manager of the season, after also sacking both Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou earlier on in the campaign.

Dyche arguably did a decent job compared to those two, but the club remain in danger and have decided to make a change yet again.

Pereira could be a decent option for Forest after previously doing some solid work with Wolves, though his time at Molineux didn’t end too well, and some fans will feel it’s another gamble that might not pay off.

Forest have been through a host of managers under this ownership, but it was really Nuno who did the most impressive job as he guided the club to 7th place in the table, securing a place in the Europa League for this season.

Now it’s all about survival, and it will be interesting to see if Pereira can have the desired impact as we head towards the crucial final stage of the season.