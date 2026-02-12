Pierre Kalulu celebrates with his Juventus teammates (Photo by Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in a potential transfer move for Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu this summer.

The Red Devils have been scouting Kalulu and club officials are expected to attend a game to watch him again soon, according to Tuttosport.

Kalulu has shone since joining Juve, in what was an initial loan move from AC Milan, and they may now struggle to keep hold of him.

Tuttosport suggest the France international’s wages could be an issue for Juventus as they bid to fight off Premier League interest in the player.

Manchester United may not be alone in Pierre Kalulu transfer pursuit

This is not the first time we’ve seen Man Utd linked with Kalulu, with a report from Calciomercato also suggesting other Premier League clubs such as Tottenham and Aston Villa.

This could make it tricky for United to win the race for Kalulu’s signature, but they’re currently performing well on the pitch, which would surely do their chances no harm.

MUFC now look in a good position to finish in the top four and qualify for next season’s Champions League, whereas Villa’s form has taken a bit of a dip, which could yet see them drop out of the running.

Tottenham are also miles away from contention after a poor season, so a talent like Kalulu might not see them as the most tempting option right now.

Juventus will surely do all they can to keep the 25-year-old, but these days the Premier League is really seen as the place to be, whereas Serie A has got a lot weaker in recent years.