Chelsea ready to pay £50m to sign Premier League goalkeeper to replace Sanchez

Chelsea are preparing to go head-to-head with Bayern Munich in the race for Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, with reports suggesting the Blues are willing to meet the Seagulls’ £50 million valuation.

According to TEAMtalk, the West London club are ready to make a decisive move for the Netherlands international as they look to resolve long-standing uncertainty in their goalkeeping department.

Verbruggen has steadily built a reputation as one of the Premier League’s most composed young shot-stoppers.

Since joining Brighton & Hove Albion, he has impressed with his distribution, command of the penalty area, and calmness under pressure.

His performances have not only strengthened Brighton’s defensive structure but also earned admiration from Europe’s elite.

Chelsea face competition from Bayern Munich

Interest from Bayern Munich is driven by succession planning. With Manuel Neuer approaching the latter stages of his career, Bayern are assessing long-term replacements capable of maintaining their high standards.

Verbruggen’s technical profile, particularly his comfort in possession, matches with Bayern’s tactical philosophy.

The Dutchman had already been linked with a move away last summer, but chose to continue his development at Brighton.

Now, however, there is a growing sense that he may be ready to take the next step.

Blues need stability in the goalkeeping department

At Chelsea, strengthening the goalkeeping position has become a clear priority.

Inconsistency from Robert Sánchez has raised questions internally, and last summer’s attempt to sign Mike Maignan from AC Milan demonstrated the club’s determination to upgrade the position.

Under head coach Liam Rosenior, Chelsea are seeking increased competition and reliability between the posts.

Verbruggen’s age, experience in English football, and international pedigree make him an attractive solution.

Brighton’s firm £50 million stance reflects his value and potential, and any club wishing to secure his services will need to move decisively.

