When Robert Lewandowski will decide between Barcelona stay & five potential transfer destinations

Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring for Barcelona against Slavia Prague (Photo by Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images)

Robert Lewandowski is reportedly yet to decide on his Barcelona future as he also looks set to have plenty of transfer offers from elsewhere.

The Poland international is coming towards the end of his Barca contract, and it’s not yet clear if this will end up being his final campaign at the Nou Camp.

It seems Lewandowski is waiting to see the outcome of the Barcelona presidential election before deciding on a potential new contract with the club, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Meanwhile, the report also states that clubs like AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, and Fenerbahce are showing an interest in Lewandowski, along with clubs in the Saudi Pro League and MLS.

Robert Lewandowski could still stay in Europe

Despite turning 38 later this year, it doesn’t look like Lewandowski is done at the highest level just yet as he continues to shine for Barcelona.

Lewandowski at Barcelona Games Goals 2022/23 46 33 2023/24 49 26 2024/25 52 42 2025/26 28 13

The former Bayern Munich front-man has 13 goals in 28 games so far this season, taking his total to 114 goals in 175 appearances since joining the Catalan giants.

If Barcelona do decide to keep Lewandowski, it’s hard to imagine him staying for longer than a year, but it might be that he also still has the chance to play elsewhere in Europe.

It would be interesting to see him at an historic club like Milan, as he could surely follow in the footsteps of the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Luka Modric, who also managed to shine at the San Siro even in their late 30s and early 40s.

Still, even if Lewandowski decides to take a slightly easier pay day option in Saudi or the US, he’ll undoubtedly go down as one of the greats of his generation.

The prolific striker has a stunning record of 744 goals in 1085 total career appearances for club and country, and has won numerous major titles such as the Champions League, the Bundesliga, and La Liga.