When Robert Lewandowski will decide between Barcelona stay & five potential transfer destinations

AC Milan
Posted by
Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring for Barcelona against Slavia Prague
Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring for Barcelona against Slavia Prague (Photo by Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images)

Robert Lewandowski is reportedly yet to decide on his Barcelona future as he also looks set to have plenty of transfer offers from elsewhere.

The Poland international is coming towards the end of his Barca contract, and it’s not yet clear if this will end up being his final campaign at the Nou Camp.

It seems Lewandowski is waiting to see the outcome of the Barcelona presidential election before deciding on a potential new contract with the club, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Meanwhile, the report also states that clubs like AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, and Fenerbahce are showing an interest in Lewandowski, along with clubs in the Saudi Pro League and MLS.

Robert Lewandowski could still stay in Europe

Despite turning 38 later this year, it doesn’t look like Lewandowski is done at the highest level just yet as he continues to shine for Barcelona.

Lewandowski at Barcelona Games Goals
2022/23 46 33
2023/24 49 26
2024/25 52 42
2025/26 28 13

The former Bayern Munich front-man has 13 goals in 28 games so far this season, taking his total to 114 goals in 175 appearances since joining the Catalan giants.

If Barcelona do decide to keep Lewandowski, it’s hard to imagine him staying for longer than a year, but it might be that he also still has the chance to play elsewhere in Europe.

It would be interesting to see him at an historic club like Milan, as he could surely follow in the footsteps of the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Luka Modric, who also managed to shine at the San Siro even in their late 30s and early 40s.

Robert Lewandowski in action for Barcelona
Robert Lewandowski in action for Barcelona (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)
More Stories / Latest News
Pierre Kalulu celebrates with his Juventus teammates
From Italy: Man Utd officials expected at game as they step up transfer interest in Serie A star
Close-up of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk
“I want…” – Liverpool star sends transfer plea to “outstanding” player
Tottenham breaking news
Ex-Premier League boss wants Tottenham job after Thomas Frank’s sacking

Still, even if Lewandowski decides to take a slightly easier pay day option in Saudi or the US, he’ll undoubtedly go down as one of the greats of his generation.

The prolific striker has a stunning record of 744 goals in 1085 total career appearances for club and country, and has won numerous major titles such as the Champions League, the Bundesliga, and La Liga.

More Stories Robert Lewandowski

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *