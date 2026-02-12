Tottenham star is wanted by Serie A giants despite a troubled season in North London

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario could find himself at the centre of a high-profile transfer battle this summer, with both Inter Milan and Juventus reportedly preparing to make their moves.



According to Calciomercato, the two Italian heavyweights are closely monitoring the situation as uncertainty grows around Vicario’s role in north London.

Inter’s interest is not new. The Nerazzurri previously tracked Vicario before his transfer to Tottenham and are now expected to revisit that admiration as veteran goalkeeper Yann Sommer prepares to depart at the end of the season.

Inter are seeking a long-term solution between the posts, and Vicario’s experience in both Serie A and the Premier League makes him an attractive candidate.

Juventus, meanwhile, are equally motivated. The Bianconeri are understood to be evaluating their goalkeeping options.

Bringing in a first-choice shot stopper capable of leading the defensive unit is considered a priority, and Vicario’s profile aligns with their needs.

A difficult season for Vicario at Tottenham

At Tottenham, Vicario’s campaign has been turbulent. While he began his Premier League career with promising performances, high-profile mistakes in crucial fixtures have dented confidence.

Several costly errors have contributed to dropped points, with Spurs unexpectedly finding themselves entangled in a battle near the lower end of the table, a scenario few anticipated at the start of the season.

Tottenham’s instability has only fueled speculation. Questions surrounding the club’s direction and managerial situation have led to rumours linking multiple players with potential exits.

Spurs should consider letting him leave for a new goalkeeper

It is time for Spurs to invest in a new goalkeeper who is more consistent and more commanding in the box.

While Vicario showed flashes of his brilliance, his consistency level has not been great.

If you compare him to goalkeepers of other top clubes like David Raya, Senne Lammens, Gianluigi Donnarumma and others, he comes short whichever way you look at it.

Spurs are reportedly open to the sale of the Italian goalkeeper and it is ideal time for all parties to go separate ways.

