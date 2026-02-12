Thomas Tuchel speaks out on "clear" World Cup plan after signing new England contract

Thomas Tuchel and the World Cup trophy (Photo by Carl Recine, Mandel NGAN - Pool/Getty Images)

England manager Thomas Tuchel has spoken out on his plans for the World Cup this summer after announcing that he’s signed a new contract.

The German tactician is delighted to have extended his deal with the England national team, and has explained why he didn’t initially commit to a longer contract when he first took over.

Tuchel says he didn’t want to lose focus on the World Cup, but now feels fully focused and confident in his plans for the tournament, which also enables him to commit his future to beyond that as well.

Speaking to the England football team’s official site, Tuchel said: “The thing that I only signed for 18 months was my wish and I didn’t want to lose the focus towards the World Cup. Now, after more than one year in the job, I can say I will not lose the focus.

“We are very, very clear who we want to nominate, how we want to nominate and how we want to present ourselves in the World Cup. This will now give us clarity that after the World Cup, we will continue, then we will compete in the Nations League.”

"It's amazing." ?? Thomas Tuchel – who has extended his #ThreeLions contract to 2028 – describes his connection with England fans ? pic.twitter.com/Njjn9MdgHb — England (@England) February 12, 2026

How far can Thomas Tuchel take England in the World Cup?

England will be one of the favourites at the World Cup this summer, along with other major nations like France, Spain, and holders Argentina.

Tuchel has great experience from club football, winning the Champions League during his time at Chelsea, as well as other major titles with elite sides like Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

On top of that, the 52-year-old has a great record with England so far, winning nine out of his ten games in charge of the Three Lions.

Gareth Southgate took England to two finals and one semi-final, and the hope will be that a more proven winner like Tuchel can help the team to take that final step and win a trophy at long last.

England are still waiting for their first tournament victory since the World Cup final all the way back in 1966.