Blow for Man United as top manager candidate makes surprise decision

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Thomas Tuchel during an England press conference (Photo by John Walton - Pool/Getty Images)

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly expected to sign a contract to keep him on as England manager even after the 2026 World Cup this summer.

The German tactician has done an impressive job with England so far, winning nine and losing just one of his ten games in charge.

Tuchel, a Champions League winner from his time at Chelsea, looks like he’s proving to be the ideal upgrade England needed after Gareth Southgate, and the Times report some positive news for Three Lions supporters.

They state that Tuchel now looks set to agree a new deal to stay on with England until 2028, which could be a blow to Manchester United and other big clubs.

Thomas Tuchel’s England stay is a blow for Manchester United

Tuchel has an impressive CV in his managerial career, so it’s not too surprising that he’s been linked with the Man United job in recent times.

See below as talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook mentioned he’d heard a lot about Tuchel being a candidate for the Red Devils, who will need to replace interim manager Michael Carrick at the end of this season…

Carrick has done an impressive job in his brief time in charge so far, but MUFC will surely want someone more experienced to come in.

Tuchel could have been ideal after doing such strong work at big clubs like Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as with England.

However, it looks like this won’t be possible now, so United will have to look elsewhere if they decide not to keep Carrick on permanently.

Can Tuchel guide England to World Cup glory?

Thomas Tuchel in England training
Thomas Tuchel in England training (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

In a way, it’s surprising that England aren’t waiting until seeing how Tuchel gets on at the World Cup before making this decision.

England reached the finals of Euro 2020 and 2024, so there’ll be a lot of pressure on Tuchel to take the team one step further and to finally lift a trophy.

It won’t be easy, though, so even if Tuchel has done well so far, it seems a tad premature to be rewarding him with a new deal before seeing how he fares at a major tournament.

