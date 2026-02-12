Fans of Tottenham Hotspur wave small flags in the stands prior to a Premier League match (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing the Everton midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The 27-year-old has done an excellent job since joining Everton, and his performances have attracted the attention of the London club.

It is no secret that they need more creativity in the final third, and the Everton midfielder could be ideal for them. However, former Tottenham scout Mick Brown claims that it is unlikely that Everton will sanction his departure in the summer.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are prepared to test their resolve with a lucrative proposal. Manchester City are also interested in Dewsbury-Hall.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Spurs keen on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

“Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has done an outstanding job at Everton,” Brown told Football Insider. “So that’s why the interest is there, Tottenham have been looking at him, for example. “They want that type of player and feel he would fit the profile if he was available, the problem is I don’t think he’s going to be available. “I don’t think it’s something they’re going to consider because they’re not in a position where they might have to sell, it’s not like they’re in relegation trouble. “They’ll be doing everything in their power to keep him at the club.”

Dewsbury-Hall could fancy a big move

The 27-year-old has previously failed to make his mark at a big club like Chelsea, and he could be tempted to join Tottenham if the opportunity presents itself. He will look to prove himself at the highest level.

Meanwhile, Everton are looking to build a quality team, and they will not want to sell one of their best players in the summer. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. The Toffees are under no pressure to cash in on him, and Tottenham will have to come forward with a stunning offer to convince them.

The 27-year-old has nine goal contributions in 19 League matches for Everton, and he has a contract with them until 2030.