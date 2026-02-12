Tottenham identify two time league winning manager as their next target

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham have begun the process of identifying their next permanent manager, and one of the most ambitious names on their early shortlist is Diego Simeone.

According to reports circulating via a source on X, Spurs have already made contact with representatives linked to the Atlético Madrid boss.

The response, however, was cautious: “We are looking at all options available to our client in the summer.”

The approach follows the dismissal of Thomas Frank, whose tenure came to an abrupt end amid a disappointing campaign.

Tottenham’s slide into an unexpected relegation battle has stunned supporters, particularly given the club’s Europa League triumph months ago.

What was meant to be a period of consolidation and upward momentum has instead spiraled into instability.

Tottenham are looking for a proven leader

Tottenham’s leadership are understood to be prioritising experience and proven pedigree as they reset their direction.

In Simeone, they would find one of the most respected figures in European football.

During his long spell at Atlético Madrid, he delivered La Liga titles in the 2013-14 and 2020-21 seasons, achievements that broke the traditional dominance of Spain’s biggest clubs.

His ability to instill discipline, defensive solidity, and a relentless mentality has been the cornerstone of Atlético’s competitiveness over the past decade.

Simeone’s reputation for maximising output, even when operating with comparatively limited resources, is seen as particularly attractive.

Tottenham’s squad undoubtedly possesses talent, but inconsistency, a lack of tactical identity, and questionable in-game management have undermined results this season.

Would Spurs be able to convince Diego Simeone?

Whether Simeone would consider leaving Madrid remains uncertain.

He has built a deep-rooted connection with Atlético and remains central to their long-term plans.

Spurs, however, are casting a wide net and appear determined to signal ambition with their next appointment.

After a turbulent season that has fallen far short of expectations, the North London club are seeking stability and authority from the touchline.

